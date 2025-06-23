QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG)’s results reveal risk

While QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR has overperformed by 3225356%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QSG rose by 441.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.64 to $1.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 215.42% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) to Buy. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on September 21, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for QSG. Citigroup also rated QSG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9.70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 24, 2023.

Analysis of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG)

The current dividend for QSG investors is set at $0.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 82.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and QSG is recording an average volume of 1.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.34%, with a gain of 1.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.98, showing decline from the present price of $1500000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR Shares?

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Education & Training Services market. When comparing QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 187.68%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

