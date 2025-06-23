Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Nuvation Bio Inc has overperformed by 12721104%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NUVB fell by -25.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.97 to $1.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.08% in the last 200 days.

On April 23, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on March 27, 2024, Upgraded its rating to 'Buy' for NUVB. BTIG Research also Upgraded NUVB shares as 'Buy', setting a target price of $5 on the company's shares in a report dated March 26, 2024. BMO Capital Markets's report from August 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $2.50 for NUVB shares, giving the stock a 'Market Perform' rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as 'Buy'.

Analysis of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -119.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NUVB is registering an average volume of 4.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.04%, with a gain of 8.84% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Nuvation Bio Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

