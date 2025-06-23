Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) stock on the rise: An overview

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Larimar Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2137084%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LRMR fell by -34.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.20 to $1.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.45% in the last 200 days.

On January 29, 2025, Truist started tracking Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on October 16, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for LRMR. Wedbush also rated LRMR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 03, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LRMR, as published in its report on September 04, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from April 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for LRMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LRMR has an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.42%, with a loss of -12.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.73, showing decline from the present price of $1230000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LRMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Larimar Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

LRMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.43% at present.

