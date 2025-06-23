Is Vaxart Inc (VXRT) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Vaxart Inc has overperformed by 2582270%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VXRT fell by -12.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.07 to $0.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.70% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) recommending Outperform. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated VXRT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 02, 2021. B. Riley Securities June 29, 2021d the rating to Neutral on June 29, 2021, and set its price target from $13 to $9. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VXRT, as published in its report on June 24, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from June 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for VXRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vaxart Inc (VXRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 857.18%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Vaxart Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -114.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VXRT is recording 4.26M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.59%, with a gain of 8.01% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Vaxart Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

