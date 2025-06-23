Is Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) a opportunity to investors?

While Plus Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 5740485%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSTV fell by -83.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.31 to $0.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -81.50% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2025, D. Boral Capital started tracking Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) recommending Buy. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on January 25, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PSTV. Maxim Group also rated PSTV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 16, 2020.

Analysis of Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.85%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Plus Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PSTV is recording an average volume of 7.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.14%, with a loss of -44.44% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Plus Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

