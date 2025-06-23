Is it possible to buy Oscar Health Inc(OSCR) shares at a good price now?

While Oscar Health Inc has overperformed by 17866246%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OSCR rose by 52.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.79 to $11.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.45% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) to Equal Weight. A report published by Jefferies on December 10, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for OSCR. BofA Securities also Downgraded OSCR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 06, 2024. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on October 07, 2024, and assigned a price target of $23. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OSCR, as published in its report on June 26, 2024. Robert W. Baird’s report from May 30, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $28 for OSCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Oscar Health Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OSCR has an average volume of 9.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.00%, with a gain of 46.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.69, showing decline from the present price of $9650000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OSCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oscar Health Inc Shares?

Healthcare Plans giant Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Oscar Health Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 73.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 47.21%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

