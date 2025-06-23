Subscribe
Finance
Is it possible to buy Oklo Inc(OKLO) shares at a good price now?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Oklo Inc has overperformed by 15024289%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OKLO rose by 172.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.55 to $5.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 112.36% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded Oklo Inc (NYSE: OKLO) to Buy. A report published by William Blair on May 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for OKLO. H.C. Wainwright also rated OKLO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 23, 2025. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OKLO, as published in its report on January 28, 2025. Wedbush’s report from December 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $26 for OKLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Oklo Inc (OKLO)

To gain a thorough understanding of Oklo Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 36.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OKLO is recording an average volume of 18.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a loss of -10.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.93, showing decline from the present price of $18180000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OKLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oklo Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

OKLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.98% at present.

