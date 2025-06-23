Is it possible to buy New Fortress Energy Inc(NFE) shares at a good price now?

While New Fortress Energy Inc has overperformed by 28940304%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NFE fell by -85.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.22 to $2.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -76.12% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2024, Deutsche Bank Upgraded New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) to Hold. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 03, 2024, Downgraded its rating to 'Equal-Weight' for NFE. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded NFE shares as 'Sell', setting a target price of $7.60 on the company's shares in a report dated October 01, 2024. Deutsche Bank updated the rating to Hold on March 04, 2024, and set its price target from $40 to $35. CapitalOne initiated its 'Equal Weight' rating for NFE, as published in its report on December 19, 2023. BofA Securities's report from June 08, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $31 for NFE shares, giving the stock a 'Neutral' rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as 'Buy'.

Analysis of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)

The current dividend for NFE investors is set at $0.10 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of New Fortress Energy Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.95, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NFE is recording an average volume of 11.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.36%, with a loss of -25.42% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze New Fortress Energy Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

