Is Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) a opportunity to investors?

While Canaan Inc ADR has overperformed by 16399378%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAN fell by -71.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.27 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.85% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) recommending Market Perform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on May 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CAN. Compass Point also rated CAN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 18, 2025. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on September 18, 2024, and assigned a price target of $2. Rosenblatt initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CAN, as published in its report on September 11, 2024. H.C. Wainwright’s report from July 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for CAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Canaan Inc ADR (CAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 135.89%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Canaan Inc ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -90.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CAN is recording an average volume of 26.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.45%, with a loss of -12.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.83, showing decline from the present price of $26670000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canaan Inc ADR Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

