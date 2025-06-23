IonQ Inc (IONQ) shows promising results

While IonQ Inc has overperformed by 33098968%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IONQ fell by -3.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.74 to $6.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.82% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2024, DA Davidson started tracking IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 11, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IONQ. Morgan Stanley also rated IONQ shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 26, 2023. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on June 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $9. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for IONQ, as published in its report on November 22, 2021.

Analysis of IonQ Inc (IONQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of IonQ Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IONQ is recording an average volume of 22.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.09%, with a gain of 4.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.00, showing decline from the present price of $22030000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IonQ Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

IONQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.05% at present.