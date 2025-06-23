Investing in Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

While Quantum-Si Incorporated has overperformed by 3477231%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QSI fell by -40.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.77 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.58% in the last 200 days.

On February 07, 2025, Alliance Global Partners started tracking Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 08, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for QSI. Canaccord Genuity also Downgraded QSI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 25, 2023. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on October 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13.

Analysis of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 84.25%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Quantum-Si Incorporated’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.62M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for QSI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.23%, with a loss of -2.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.83.

How Do You Analyze Quantum-Si Incorporated Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

