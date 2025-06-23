Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

Investing in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Cellectar Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 3843091%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLRB fell by -2.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.15 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -66.59% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on July 01, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CLRB. ROTH Capital also rated CLRB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 21, 2020. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CLRB, as published in its report on December 21, 2016.

Analysis of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB)

In order to gain a clear picture of Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -208.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 12.02M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CLRB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.82%, with a loss of -33.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing decline from the present price of $12020000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLRB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cellectar Biosciences Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CLRB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.42% at present.

