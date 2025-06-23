Subscribe
Industry
Impact BioMedical Inc (IBO)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

Patricia Turner
Patricia Turner

While Impact BioMedical Inc has overperformed by 325711962%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IBO rose by 21.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.17 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.37% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Impact BioMedical Inc (IBO)

Impact BioMedical Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -178.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IBO is registering an average volume of 9.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.20%, with a gain of 278.91% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Impact BioMedical Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

IBO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.19% at present.

