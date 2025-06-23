How to interpret Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA)’s stock chart patterns

While Aeva Technologies Inc has overperformed by 1618077%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEVA rose by 457.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.10 to $2.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 295.98% in the last 200 days.

On April 01, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AEVA) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AEVA. Credit Suisse also rated AEVA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on July 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $11. New Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AEVA, as published in its report on July 07, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from April 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for AEVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.85%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Aeva Technologies Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -113.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AEVA is recording 2.05M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.89%, with a gain of 14.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.60, showing decline from the present price of $2049999.9999999998, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aeva Technologies Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

