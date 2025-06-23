How should investors view D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)?

While D-Wave Quantum Inc has overperformed by 55758444%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QBTS rose by 86.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.76 to $0.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 149.15% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2024, B. Riley Securities started tracking D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on April 08, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for QBTS. Piper Sandler also rated QBTS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2022. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on August 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20.

Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 508.56%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of D-Wave Quantum Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -154.89% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and QBTS is recording an average volume of 67.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.43%, with a loss of -1.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing decline from the present price of $67420000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QBTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze D-Wave Quantum Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

QBTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.11% at present.