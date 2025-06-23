Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSDT) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Helius Medical Technologies Inc has overperformed by 8123815%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HSDT fell by -96.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.00 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -95.56% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2021, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSDT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -63.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -800.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HSDT is registering an average volume of 5.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 28.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.45%, with a loss of -45.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.00, showing decline from the present price of $5620000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HSDT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helius Medical Technologies Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

HSDT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.83% at present.