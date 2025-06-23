Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP)’s stock price range in the last year

While Gryphon Digital Mining Inc has overperformed by 3875092%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRYP rose by 113.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.93 to $0.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 62.78% in the last 200 days.

On July 30, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) recommending Neutral. A report published by Lake Street on July 23, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GRYP. Alliance Global Partners also rated GRYP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 19, 2019.

Analysis of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -79.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 12.34M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GRYP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.97%, with a loss of -16.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing decline from the present price of $12340000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRYP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gryphon Digital Mining Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

