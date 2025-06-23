Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE) deserves deeper analysis

While Fly-E Group Inc has overperformed by 1664320%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLYE rose by 13.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.62 to $0.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 77.41% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Fly-E Group Inc (FLYE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.79%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Fly-E Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FLYE is recording an average volume of 244.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.86%, with a gain of 36.30% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Fly-E Group Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

