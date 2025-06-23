Subscribe
Industry
Examining Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) stock is warranted

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Palladyne AI Corp has overperformed by 2832154%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PDYN fell by -29.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.95 to $1.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.93% in the last 200 days.

On January 27, 2025, Alliance Global Partners started tracking Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.31%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Palladyne AI Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -136.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PDYN is registering an average volume of 1.87M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.89%, with a gain of 0.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing decline from the present price of $1870000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PDYN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Palladyne AI Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PDYN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.22% at present.

