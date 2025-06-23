While Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 3801837%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IRWD fell by -84.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.11 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.72% in the last 200 days.

On April 15, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) to Equal Weight. A report published by Jefferies on April 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for IRWD. Leerink Partners Initiated an Market Perform rating on September 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $5. CapitalOne August 08, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for IRWD, as published in its report on August 08, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from January 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $21 for IRWD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -45.05%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -559.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.45M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IRWD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.65%, with a gain of 4.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.95, showing decline from the present price of $3450000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IRWD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.73%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

