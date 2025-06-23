EPWK Holdings Ltd (EPWK)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While EPWK Holdings Ltd has overperformed by 1699544%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPWK fell by -87.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.00 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -91.56% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of EPWK Holdings Ltd (EPWK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.46%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of EPWK Holdings Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.85M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EPWK stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 42.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.00%, with a loss of -12.08% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze EPWK Holdings Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

