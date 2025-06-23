Domo Inc (DOMO)’s results reveal risk

While Domo Inc has overperformed by 903556%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOMO rose by 79.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.83 to $6.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.59% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, DA Davidson started tracking Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) recommending Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for DOMO. Lake Street also Downgraded DOMO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 24, 2024. DA Davidson Initiated an Neutral rating on September 22, 2023, and assigned a price target of $10. TD Cowen August 25, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for DOMO, as published in its report on August 25, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 20, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for DOMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Lake Street also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Domo Inc (DOMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.01%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Domo Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DOMO is recording an average volume of 581.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.40%, with a loss of -7.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.80, showing decline from the present price of $581880.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Domo Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

