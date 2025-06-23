Did Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) perform well in the last session?

While Innoviz Technologies Ltd has overperformed by 7173050%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INVZ fell by -18.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.14 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.78% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2024, Rosenblatt Upgraded Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) to Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for INVZ. Goldman also Downgraded INVZ shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2024. Rosenblatt Initiated an Neutral rating on October 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INVZ, as published in its report on September 28, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from September 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for INVZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 146.42%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.19% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and INVZ is registering an average volume of 4.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.27%, with a gain of 49.16% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Innoviz Technologies Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

