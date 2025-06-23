Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Dawson Geophysical Company has overperformed by 2053738%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DWSN rose by 53.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.54 to $1.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.97% in the last 200 days.

On May 11, 2016, Raymond James Upgraded Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) to Strong Buy. A report published by Raymond James on August 24, 2015, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for DWSN. Wunderlich also reiterated DWSN shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 10, 2014. Wunderlich Reiterated the rating as Hold on August 07, 2014, but set its price target from $28 to $24. Wunderlich May 08, 2014d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for DWSN, as published in its report on May 08, 2014. Wunderlich’s report from September 27, 2013 suggests a price prediction of $40 for DWSN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wunderlich also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -49.09%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Dawson Geophysical Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DWSN is recording an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 46.50%, with a gain of 50.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing decline from the present price of $1010000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DWSN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dawson Geophysical Company Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

