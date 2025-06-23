Subscribe
Market
Can you now get a good deal on MP Materials Corporation's shares?

Cameron Mitchell
While MP Materials Corporation has overperformed by 4497914%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MP rose by 134.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.10 to $10.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 71.03% in the last 200 days.

On June 05, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) to Overweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on September 27, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MP. BMO Capital Markets also rated MP shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $16.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 15, 2024. JP Morgan April 23, 2024d the rating to Neutral on April 23, 2024, and set its price target from $20 to $16. Morgan Stanley March 13, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for MP, as published in its report on March 13, 2024. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MP Materials Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MP is recording an average volume of 8.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.08%, with a gain of 19.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.80, showing decline from the present price of $8770000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MP Materials Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.57% at present.

