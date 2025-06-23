BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While BeyondSpring Inc has overperformed by 1342499%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYSI rose by 94.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.44 to $0.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 71.90% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on December 02, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for BYSI. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BYSI, as published in its report on September 09, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for BYSI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

BeyondSpring Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BYSI has an average volume of 61.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.16%, with a gain of 12.01% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze BeyondSpring Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

