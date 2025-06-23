Are Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares a good deal now?

While Opendoor Technologies Inc has overperformed by 38234173%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPEN fell by -66.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.09 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.67% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2023, BTIG Research Downgraded Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) to Neutral. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on December 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for OPEN. Deutsche Bank also rated OPEN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $2.80 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 21, 2023. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on September 29, 2023, and assigned a price target of $2.75. Gordon Haskett September 26, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Hold’ for OPEN, as published in its report on September 26, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from July 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4.25 for OPEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Gordon Haskett also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.37%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Opendoor Technologies Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.67% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OPEN is recording an average volume of 67.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.87%, with a loss of -7.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.86, showing decline from the present price of $67200000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Opendoor Technologies Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

