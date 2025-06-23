Are Energy Fuels Inc’shares a good deal?

While Energy Fuels Inc has overperformed by 4177040%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UUUU rose by 8.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.47 to $3.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.31% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2025, ROTH MKM Upgraded Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on November 04, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for UUUU. ROTH MKM also Downgraded UUUU shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6.25 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 05, 2024. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on April 18, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. Noble Capital Markets May 26, 2021d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for UUUU, as published in its report on May 26, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.54%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Energy Fuels Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UUUU has an average volume of 9.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.21%, with a loss of -1.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.93, showing decline from the present price of $9710000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UUUU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energy Fuels Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

