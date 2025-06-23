Subscribe
Finance
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc’s results are impressive

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 3225695%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APVO fell by -95.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $485.37 to $2.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -95.60% in the last 200 days.

On November 05, 2018, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1023.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and APVO has an average volume of 2.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 40.88%, with a loss of -12.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $420.00, showing decline from the present price of $2310000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APVO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aptevo Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

APVO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.17% at present.

