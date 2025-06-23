Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) shows promising results

While Amprius Technologies Inc has overperformed by 1958926%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPX rose by 28.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.27 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 56.00% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) recommending Overweight. A report published by ROTH MKM on January 11, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMPX. Alliance Global Partners Initiated an Buy rating on December 05, 2023, and assigned a price target of $10. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AMPX, as published in its report on October 31, 2023. Northland Capital’s report from June 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for AMPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 383.05%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Amprius Technologies Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMPX is recording an average volume of 3.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.92%, with a loss of -6.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50.

How Do You Analyze Amprius Technologies Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

