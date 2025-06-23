Subscribe
Aeluma Inc (ALMU) did well last session?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Aeluma Inc has overperformed by 853265%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALMU rose by 74.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.50 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 92.81% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Aeluma Inc (ALMU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 264.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Aeluma Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 32.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 235.95K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ALMU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.25%, with a loss of -22.27% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Aeluma Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ALMU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.51% at present.

