Subscribe
Analyst Snapshot
2 min.Read

A year in review: Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV)’s performance in the last year

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Lazydays Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1224817%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GORV fell by -75.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.56 to $0.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.24% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2023, DA Davidson Upgraded Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GORV) to Buy. A report published by CJS Securities on June 12, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Market Outperform’ rating for GORV. DA Davidson also rated GORV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 12, 2023. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on May 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26.

Analysis of Lazydays Holdings Inc (GORV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.72%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Lazydays Holdings Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -154.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GORV is recording an average volume of 8.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.90%, with a loss of -7.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing decline from the present price of $8580000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GORV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lazydays Holdings Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GORV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.88% at present.

Hot this week

Finance

Can Celestica, Inc (CLS) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Celestica, Inc (CLS)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

AZI’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd's (AZI) stock is...
Market

Breaking down MU’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Micron Technology Inc's (MU)...
Industry

Experts predict Trade Desk Inc’s (TTD) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
Trade Desk Inc (TTD)'s stock is trading at $67.15...
Finance

Analyzing BTU’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Topics

Finance

Can Celestica, Inc (CLS) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Celestica, Inc (CLS)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

AZI’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd's (AZI) stock is...
Market

Breaking down MU’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Micron Technology Inc's (MU)...
Industry

Experts predict Trade Desk Inc’s (TTD) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
Trade Desk Inc (TTD)'s stock is trading at $67.15...
Finance

Analyzing BTU’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Will Peraso Inc (PRSO) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, Peraso Inc's (PRSO) stock is trading at $1.09,...
Market

A look at TEVA’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd....
Industry

How analysts predict NIO Inc ADR (NIO) will perform this quarter?

0
NIO Inc ADR (NIO)'s stock is trading at $3.42...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Was Lottery.com Inc (LTRY)’s session last reading good?
Next article
American Resources Corporation (AREC)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Can Celestica, Inc (CLS) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Celestica, Inc (CLS)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...

AZI’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd's (AZI) stock is...

Breaking down MU’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Micron Technology Inc's (MU)...

Experts predict Trade Desk Inc’s (TTD) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
Trade Desk Inc (TTD)'s stock is trading at $67.15...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.