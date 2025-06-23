Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

A year in review: Insmed Inc (INSM)’s performance in the last year

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Insmed Inc has overperformed by 1116137%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INSM rose by 50.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $102.81 to $60.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.16% in the last 200 days.

On May 13, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) recommending Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on February 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for INSM. Truist also rated INSM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 23, 2024. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on February 15, 2024, and assigned a price target of $42. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for INSM, as published in its report on December 08, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from November 20, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $36 for INSM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.94%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Insmed Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -890.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and INSM is recording an average volume of 3.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.37%, with a gain of 5.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $112.00, showing decline from the present price of $3000000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INSM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Insmed Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

INSM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.85% at present.

