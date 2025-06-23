Subscribe
Finance
A stock that deserves closer examination: ZenaTech Inc (ZENA)

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While ZenaTech Inc has overperformed by 1055246%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZENA fell by -48.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.43 to $1.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.34% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking ZenaTech Inc (NASDAQ: ZENA) recommending Buy.

Analysis of ZenaTech Inc (ZENA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 80.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ZenaTech Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -67.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZENA is recording an average volume of 4.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.00%, with a loss of -21.78% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze ZenaTech Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 72.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ZENA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.34% at present.

