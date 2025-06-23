A stock that deserves closer examination: TMC the metals company Inc (TMC)

While TMC the metals company Inc has overperformed by 20893416%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TMC rose by 485.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.30 to $0.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 247.57% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) recommending Buy. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on January 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TMC. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated TMC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4.20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 13, 2023. Wedbush Initiated an Neutral rating on November 24, 2021, and assigned a price target of $5. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TMC, as published in its report on November 12, 2021.

Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC)

In order to gain a clear picture of TMC the metals company Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -667.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 10.77M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TMC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.22%, with a gain of 36.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.18, showing decline from the present price of $10770000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TMC the metals company Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

