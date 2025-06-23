A stock that deserves closer examination: Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

While Joby Aviation Inc has overperformed by 20237832%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JOBY rose by 5.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.72 to $4.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.73% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for JOBY. JP Morgan also Downgraded JOBY shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2025. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on November 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $8. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for JOBY, as published in its report on September 03, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from May 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $5 for JOBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Joby Aviation Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 17.97M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for JOBY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.20%, with a loss of -3.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.25, showing decline from the present price of $17970000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JOBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Joby Aviation Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

