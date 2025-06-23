Subscribe
Companies
1 min.Read

A closer look at Shineco Inc (SISI) is warranted

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Shineco Inc has overperformed by 2489268%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SISI fell by -95.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $117.65 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -90.83% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Shineco Inc (SISI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -96.98%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Shineco Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -58.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SISI is registering an average volume of 1.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.91%, with a loss of -32.40% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Shineco Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 59.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SISI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.50% at present.

Hot this week

Companies

Will Peraso Inc (PRSO) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, Peraso Inc's (PRSO) stock is trading at $1.09,...
Market

A look at TEVA’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd....
Industry

How analysts predict NIO Inc ADR (NIO) will perform this quarter?

0
NIO Inc ADR (NIO)'s stock is trading at $3.42...
Finance

AUR stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

What to expect from Loop Industries Inc’s (LOOP) current quarter earnings?

0
Currently, Loop Industries Inc's (LOOP) stock is trading at...

Topics

Companies

Will Peraso Inc (PRSO) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, Peraso Inc's (PRSO) stock is trading at $1.09,...
Market

A look at TEVA’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd....
Industry

How analysts predict NIO Inc ADR (NIO) will perform this quarter?

0
NIO Inc ADR (NIO)'s stock is trading at $3.42...
Finance

AUR stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

What to expect from Loop Industries Inc’s (LOOP) current quarter earnings?

0
Currently, Loop Industries Inc's (LOOP) stock is trading at...
Market

DAL’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

0
In the current trading session, Delta Air Lines, Inc's...
Industry

Understanding CAVA’s book value per share for better investment insights

0
Cava Group Inc (CAVA)'s stock is trading at $74.53...
Finance

SITM’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

0
SiTime Corp (SITM)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Do investors need to be concerned about Stak Inc (STAK)?
Next article
How should investors view DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI)?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Will Peraso Inc (PRSO) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, Peraso Inc's (PRSO) stock is trading at $1.09,...

A look at TEVA’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd....

How analysts predict NIO Inc ADR (NIO) will perform this quarter?

0
NIO Inc ADR (NIO)'s stock is trading at $3.42...

AUR stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

0
Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.