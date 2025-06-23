A closer look at Marin Software Inc (MRIN)’s stock price trends

While Marin Software Inc has overperformed by 1270366%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRIN fell by -40.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.39 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.64% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2016, Stifel Downgraded Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on May 06, 2016, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MRIN. UBS also reiterated MRIN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 06, 2015. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 06, 2015, but set its price target from $14 to $10. Deutsche Bank resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for MRIN, as published in its report on August 06, 2015. Stifel’s report from August 07, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $14 for MRIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Marin Software Inc (MRIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.52%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Marin Software Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -91.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MRIN has an average volume of 3.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 22.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 29.18%, with a gain of 19.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing decline from the present price of $3620000.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marin Software Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

