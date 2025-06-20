Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Xerox Holdings Corp has underperformed by -2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XRX fell by -60.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.93 to $3.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.16% in the last 200 days.

On June 28, 2024, Citigroup started tracking Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) recommending Sell. A report published by Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for XRX. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded XRX shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 04, 2021. Credit Suisse January 27, 2021d the rating to Neutral on January 27, 2021, and set its price target from $23 to $20. Cross Research January 19, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Sell’ for XRX, as published in its report on January 19, 2021. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

XRX currently pays a dividend of $0.88 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Xerox Holdings Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -67.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.77, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.70M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for XRX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a loss of -3.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Xerox Holdings Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

