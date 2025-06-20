What technical indicators reveal about KRON stock

While Kronos Bio Inc has underperformed by -2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRON fell by -19.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.60 to $0.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.59% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2024, TD Cowen Downgraded Kronos Bio Inc (NASDAQ: KRON) to Hold. A report published by Piper Sandler on November 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KRON. Berenberg also rated KRON shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 14, 2022. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KRON, as published in its report on June 24, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from November 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $50 for KRON shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kronos Bio Inc (KRON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.03%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Kronos Bio Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 787.09K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KRON stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.42%, with a loss of -0.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kronos Bio Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

