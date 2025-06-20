What is the investor’s view on Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)?

While Advance Auto Parts Inc has overperformed by 0.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAP fell by -23.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $67.03 to $28.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.60% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2025, Redburn Atlantic Upgraded Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) to Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on December 13, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for AAP. ROTH MKM also rated AAP shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 16, 2024. Mizuho initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AAP, as published in its report on March 19, 2024. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

The current dividend for AAP investors is set at $1.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Advance Auto Parts Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AAP is recording an average volume of 2.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.43%, with a loss of -5.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.84, showing decline from the present price of $48.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Advance Auto Parts Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 124.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

