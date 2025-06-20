Was anything positive for Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stock last session?

While Sage Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAGE fell by -23.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.47 to $4.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.30% in the last 200 days.

On March 11, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) recommending Underperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on November 21, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for SAGE. RBC Capital Mkts October 04, 2024d the rating to Sector Perform on October 04, 2024, and set its price target from $10 to $4. TD Cowen July 30, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SAGE, as published in its report on July 30, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from July 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for SAGE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.97%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sage Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SAGE is registering an average volume of 1.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.79%, with a gain of 34.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.93, showing decline from the present price of $9.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAGE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sage Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

