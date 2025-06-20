Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s results are impressive

While Voyager Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VYGR fell by -64.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.55 to $2.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.28% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on December 02, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VYGR. Wedbush also rated VYGR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 29, 2024. Leerink Partners Initiated an Outperform rating on October 16, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VYGR, as published in its report on March 26, 2024. H.C. Wainwright’s report from March 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $30 for VYGR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -66.83%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VYGR is recording an average volume of 505.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.84%, with a loss of -10.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.78, showing growth from the present price of $3.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VYGR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Voyager Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

