Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Vigil Neuroscience Inc has overperformed by 0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIGL rose by 82.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.95 to $1.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 155.98% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2025, Stifel Downgraded Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL) to Hold. A report published by William Blair on December 04, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VIGL. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded VIGL shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 19, 2023. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on October 18, 2023, and assigned a price target of $23. Mizuho initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VIGL, as published in its report on March 31, 2023. Wedbush’s report from September 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for VIGL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL)

In order to gain a clear picture of Vigil Neuroscience Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -102.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.18M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VIGL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 27.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.28%, with a gain of 0.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIGL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vigil Neuroscience Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

VIGL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.34% at present.