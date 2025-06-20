VF Corp (VFC) requires closer examination

While VF Corp has underperformed by -0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VFC fell by -13.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.02 to $9.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.54% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) to Market Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 30, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for VFC. Citigroup also Downgraded VFC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 07, 2025. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on February 12, 2025, and assigned a price target of $28. Argus December 17, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VFC, as published in its report on December 17, 2024. Truist’s report from December 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $20 for VFC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of VF Corp (VFC)

It’s important to note that VFC shareholders are currently getting $0.36 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.53%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

VF Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VFC is registering an average volume of 10.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.56%, with a loss of -8.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.26, showing growth from the present price of $11.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VFC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VF Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

