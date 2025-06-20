TTI (Tetra Technologies, Inc) has impressive results

While Tetra Technologies, Inc has underperformed by -2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTI rose by 16.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.12 to $2.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.23% in the last 200 days.

On September 28, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) recommending Buy. A report published by Johnson Rice on June 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TTI. Stifel also Upgraded TTI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 03, 2021. Wells Fargo March 13, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for TTI, as published in its report on March 13, 2020. B. Riley FBR’s report from March 11, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $1.25 for TTI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Tetra Technologies, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 55.55% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TTI is recording an average volume of 1.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.28%, with a loss of -0.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.90, showing growth from the present price of $3.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tetra Technologies, Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Conglomerates sector, Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) is based in the USA. When comparing Tetra Technologies, Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 339.13%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

