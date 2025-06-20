Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TROX fell by -71.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.28 to $4.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.02% in the last 200 days.

On May 30, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) to Overweight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on May 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for TROX. Truist also rated TROX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 28, 2025. UBS October 10, 2024d the rating to Buy on October 10, 2024, and set its price target from $17 to $19. Mizuho initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TROX, as published in its report on June 07, 2024. BMO Capital Markets’s report from December 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $18 for TROX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

TROX currently pays a dividend of $0.50 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.65%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Tronox Holdings plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.09M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TROX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.11%, with a loss of -8.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.20, showing growth from the present price of $5.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TROX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tronox Holdings plc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

