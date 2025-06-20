Subscribe
Therealreal Inc (REAL)’s results reveal risk

By Patricia Turner

While Therealreal Inc has underperformed by -1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REAL rose by 58.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.38 to $2.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.17% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2024, Wells Fargo Upgraded Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) to Overweight. A report published by Northland Capital on September 16, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for REAL. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded REAL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2024. BofA Securities June 29, 2023d the rating to Buy on June 29, 2023, and set its price target from $1 to $1.85. Wells Fargo January 06, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for REAL, as published in its report on January 06, 2023. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Therealreal Inc (REAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.29%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Therealreal Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and REAL is recording an average volume of 3.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.74%, with a loss of -5.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Therealreal Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

REAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.52% at present.

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we're a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

