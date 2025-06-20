Subscribe
Companies
1 min.Read

The IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While IM Cannabis Corp has underperformed by -1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMCC rose by 7.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.12 to $1.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.08% in the last 200 days.

On October 05, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ: IMCC) recommending Buy. A report published by Desjardins on July 14, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMCC.

Analysis of IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.61%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of IM Cannabis Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IMCC is recording 217.20K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 23.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.05%, with a gain of 12.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IM Cannabis Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

IMCC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.37% at present.

Hot this week

Market

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...
Industry

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...
Finance

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...
Companies

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...
Market

Technical analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM) stock chart patterns

0
While Insmed Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are...

Topics

Market

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...
Industry

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...
Finance

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...
Companies

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...
Market

Technical analysis of Insmed Inc (INSM) stock chart patterns

0
While Insmed Inc has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are...
Industry

A stock that deserves closer examination: Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA)

0
While Perpetua Resources Corp has overperformed by 2.68%, investors...
Finance

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) deserves deeper analysis

0
While Perspective Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.27%, investors...
Companies

Was Foremost Clean Energy Ltd (FMST)’s session last reading good?

0
While Foremost Clean Energy Ltd has overperformed by 2.80%,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now
Next article
Examining Caleres Inc (CAL) stock is warranted

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

0
While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.11%,...

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

0
While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 0.18%, investors...

A year in review: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s performance in the last year

0
While Esperion Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.92%, investors...

TOI overperforms with a 1.71 increase in share price

0
While Oncology Institute Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.