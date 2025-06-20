Should investors be concerned about GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)?

While GrafTech International Ltd has underperformed by -0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EAF rose by 13.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.53 to $0.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.21% in the last 200 days.

On December 06, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on July 16, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for EAF. UBS also rated EAF shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 16, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts July 13, 2022d the rating to Sector Perform on July 13, 2022, and set its price target from $10 to $7. Citigroup June 07, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EAF, as published in its report on June 07, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from June 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for EAF shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of GrafTech International Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -213.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EAF is recording an average volume of 2.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.35%, with a loss of -5.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.15, showing decline from the present price of $1.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EAF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GrafTech International Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

